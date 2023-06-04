Three Celebrities Had Viral Exchanges With Security Guards at Concerts in the Last Month - Here's What Happened in Each Instance

It’s an interesting time to be a security guard working on the concert scene in 2023, at least in part because you might suddenly become the star of a viral video on social media.

Believe it or not, there have been at least three instances of security guards blowing up online after they were caught on camera interacting with a star in the last month alone!

That’s not even counting the die-hard Swiftie who got a gig as a guard to attend multiple stops on her Eras tour, either.

In these instances, sometimes the artist in question is performing onstage when the interaction is caught on camera. In one instance, they were a guest. We revisited them to round up what happened in each case.

Head inside to find out the story behind each star’s viral interaction with a guard…