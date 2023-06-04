Tom Brady Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Choose A Football Career For Son Jack

Tom Brady is okay with his eldest son, Jack Moynahan, not pursuing football as a career.

The 45-year-old recently retired NFL quarterback opened up in a few new interviews about Jack following in his footsteps and revealed he’d actually prefer if Jack didn’t go into sports as a full time career after school.

Keep reading to find out why he’s saying that…

Speaking with ESPN Live, Tom said that there are a lot of expectations of what Jack, and his other two kids will do in life, and he doesn’t want them to choose sports because of him.

“I hope he [Jack] finds the things in his life that allow him to get up every day to be internally motivated to work hard at something that he loves to do,” he shared. “A lot of it I wouldn’t choose for him to do that because there’s too many crazy expectations that people would put on him. Most of them probably very unfair actually.”

Tom added, “That’s what we as parents should do—support our children’s dreams whatever they may be. It doesn’t need to be sports. It could be whatever. … Now that I’ve got more time on my hands, I’m very much looking forward to doing that as well.”

Speaking with People later on, Tom did praise Jack for his sports skills, which go beyond just football.

“Yeah, he played this last year and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year,” Tom told the outlet. “And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse…basketball’s probably his favorite sport, but he’s a very good student.”

Tom shares Jack with ex, Bridget Moynahan.

