Tyler James Williams Responds to Rumors That He's Gay, Addresses the Dangers of Speculating About Someone's Sexuality

Tyler James Williams is addressing speculation about his sexuality.

Over the years, the 30-year-old Abbott Elementary actor has faced publicly scrutiny about his sexuality, but has always ignored the inappropriate speculation.

On Sunday (June 4), Tyler decided to speak out about the dangers of speculating about someone’s sexuality.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Tyler wrote on his Instagram Story.

“Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” Tyler continued. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe in our gay brothers and sister and those who may be questioning.”

He added, “It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often times unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression. I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get.”

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way,” Tyler wrote. “And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

Tyler concluded, “Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals. I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

