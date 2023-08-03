Brooks Koepka & Jena Sims Welcome Their First Child Together - See a Pic of the Happy Family

Brooks Koekpa and Jena Sims are officially parents!

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. On Thursday (August 3), the 33-year-old professional golfer confirmed that their baby had arrived.

He also shared a photo of the happy family.

Head inside to see the photo of Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims with their newborn baby…

Brooks took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Jena posing with their child – a son named Crew Sims Koepka. In the pic, the happy parents are obviously elated and cannot take their eyes off little Crew.

Jena shared some additional information in her Instagram story.

“Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27 at 5:50pm,” she wrote. “6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing us who’s boss.”

In fact, he was so early that he arrived before they hosted his baby shower.

She continued, writing, “I seriously have never seen or felt so much love and felt more like a team than I have with Brooks throughout all of this. He is already such an amazing father and partner and I was so thankful he was home for this. Couldn’t have done it without him.”

At the moment, baby Crew is being kept in the NICU, but he seems to be doing well and progressing.

“Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one,” Jena wrote. “It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done. There’s so much space in my heart for NICU parents, and those who don’t get to bring their babies home.”

If you were unaware, Brooks and Jena got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.

We’re so happy for the family and hope that baby Crew makes it home soon!

Get a good look at the updated family portrait below…