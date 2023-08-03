Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Top Stories
Thu, 03 August 2023 at 6:19 pm

Meghan Markle hasn’t been an active Instagram user in years, but there is speculation right now that she is getting ready to relaunch her presence on the social media app.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave up her social media pages after getting married to Prince Harry, though the couple later launched their @SussexRoyal page in April 2019.

“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she told The Cut last year about leaving social media.

So, why do fans think Meghan is back?

Keep reading to find out more…

The account @Meghan appears to be active on Instagram, though it has not yet been verified and no posts have been published as of this time.

At the time of this posting, there are 10,000 followers on the page, but the page is not yet following any other accounts.

A source told Page Six, “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

Meghan is getting ready for her next public appearance in just weeks!
Photos: Getty
