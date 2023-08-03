Is Dixon Dallas Gay? 'Good Lookin' Singer Responds to Sexuality Questions & Queerbaiting Allegations

Dixon Dallas‘ new song “Good Lookin” has become a popular hit on TikTok and the lyrics have caused fans to speculate about his sexuality.

“He’s bouncing off my booty cheeks, I love the way he rides / I can hardly breathe when he’s pumping deep inside,” Dixon sings in the catchy new tune.

Fans have noticed that Dixon is actually the alter-ego of singer Jake Hill. So, is Dixon just a character? Is he really gay like he portrays in the song?

“Of course you’ll have people saying I’m gaybating and queerbating. Growing up in the south, you’re taught how to think a certain way. I reached a point where I started thinking for myself. My music is a big f*** you to my past,” Dixon told Pride.

He added, “No, I haven’t disclosed my sexuality. I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter. There’s no law that says I can’t write a song about getting my booty cheeks bounced off of.”

Dixon added, “The amount of messages I get from people saying ‘I’m a gay man. We don’t have this type of music. It makes me feel seen. It makes me feel heard and comfortable in my skin.’ Those messages are what makes me want to keep doing this. If somebody wants to cancel me, I don’t care. I don’t give a s*** about any type of negativity.”

