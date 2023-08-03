Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (&amp; Where They Were Sitting)

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Thu, 03 August 2023 at 9:34 pm

Is Dixon Dallas Gay? 'Good Lookin' Singer Responds to Sexuality Questions & Queerbaiting Allegations

Is Dixon Dallas Gay? 'Good Lookin' Singer Responds to Sexuality Questions & Queerbaiting Allegations

Dixon Dallasnew song “Good Lookin” has become a popular hit on TikTok and the lyrics have caused fans to speculate about his sexuality.

“He’s bouncing off my booty cheeks, I love the way he rides / I can hardly breathe when he’s pumping deep inside,” Dixon sings in the catchy new tune.

Fans have noticed that Dixon is actually the alter-ego of singer Jake Hill. So, is Dixon just a character? Is he really gay like he portrays in the song?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Of course you’ll have people saying I’m gaybating and queerbating. Growing up in the south, you’re taught how to think a certain way. I reached a point where I started thinking for myself. My music is a big f*** you to my past,” Dixon told Pride.

He added, “No, I haven’t disclosed my sexuality. I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter. There’s no law that says I can’t write a song about getting my booty cheeks bounced off of.”

Dixon added, “The amount of messages I get from people saying ‘I’m a gay man. We don’t have this type of music. It makes me feel seen. It makes me feel heard and comfortable in my skin.’ Those messages are what makes me want to keep doing this. If somebody wants to cancel me, I don’t care. I don’t give a s*** about any type of negativity.”

Learn more about the viral song!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Dixon Dallas

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr