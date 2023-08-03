Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Did Meghan Markle Join Instagram? @Meghan Account Sparks Speculation

Stars Speak Out, Share Their Support for Lizzo Following Her Statement About Dancer Lawsuit

Is There a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' End Credits Scene?

Thu, 03 August 2023 at 7:57 pm

Jake Paul & Nate Diaz's Teams Get Into Fight During Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Match

Jake Paul & Nate Diaz's Teams Get Into Fight During Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Match

An audience got a taste of what’s to come when Jake Paul and Nate Diaz face off in an official boxing match over the weekend. Only, the two professional fighters weren’t the ones brawling.

Jake and Nate are set to fight on Saturday (August 5) in Dallas, Texas. They met up for a press conference on Thursday (August 3), where their teams got involved in a fight.

The YouTube star spoke out in the aftermath, implying that legal action is being threatened.

Keep reading to find out more…

A video from the altercation seems to imply that Nate was speaking with Jake‘s manager before the opposing sides started exchanging punches.

While it is not immediately clear who and what started the fight, Jake said that Nate‘s team is threatening to press charges for assault.

Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first,” he tweeted. “Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches. Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!”

He continued in a second tweet, writing, “All out warfare, eye for eye. You threatened MVPs co-founder who has been a partner to you and your team every step of the way? He’s put your best friend on over and over again. Stupid. Then your team wants to swing on us…so you got served a three piece and a biscuit. Punk. It’s time for goodnight.”

Nate does not appear to have issued a response yet.

Jake‘s fight with Nate comes just a few weeks after his brother Logan Paul sustained an injury during a match of his own.

