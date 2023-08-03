JJ Watt Reveals He's New to Peloton, Shares His Super High Ranking in Class!

JJ Watt is a new Peloton member and he’s already at the top of the class.

The 34-year-old former football player, who played for the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, took to Twitter on Thursday (August 3) and revealed where he ranked in his latest class.

JJ took a 20 minute ride and came in eighth place out of 54,553 people who already took the same ride. It appears that this was his personal best output for a 20 minute class too.

“I’m pretty new to Peloton, so idk how it all works. But based on how damn hard this was, I NEED to know who the 7 people are that finished ahead of me on this 20 min ride… Is Lance Armstrong in this class?!” JJ tweeted.

JJ had an output of 553 kj and rode 9.15 miles during the class. He was riding at a speed of 27.5 mph!

