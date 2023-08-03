Josh Allen Talks Hailee Steinfeld Vacation Photos & Interest in His Love Life Amid Relationship Rumors

Josh Allen opened up about romance rumors linking him to Hailee Steinfeld.

If you were unaware, the 26-year-old Hawkeye actress and 27-year-old football star were first linked back in May. They were then spotted sharing a kiss while on vacation in Mexico last month.

The professional athlete reflected on interest in his dating life and what it felt like to have photos with Hailee published in a new interview.

While on the Pardon My Take podcast, Josh admitted to being surprised that people care who he dates.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he admitted.

Regarding the photos of the alleged couple “making out,” he explained that they noticed the photographers hiding out “on a boat” to get the shots.

“I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Josh said about the photos. “Insecurity. No privacy. Like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

There have been reports about what is going on with the pair behind the scenes, but, so far, neither of the stars have directly confirmed that they are an item.

Not for lack of trying. During the interview, the hosts sneakily tried to ask if he was a “fan of Steinfeld” when talking about the show Seinfeld. Josh said that he was a fan of the show and commended them for trying to trip him up.

If you’re unsure of who Josh Allen is, you might be surprised to learn that he is one of the top-paid players in the NFL.