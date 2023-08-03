Lin-Manuel Miranda's Next Broadway Musical Revealed: 'The Warriors'

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new musical on the way and it will mark his first major Broadway show since Hamilton!

The Tony Award-winning actor and composer is reportedly working on a stage musical adaptation of the 1965 novel The Warriors by Sol Yurick. The book was later turned into a 1979 movie.

The news was first reported by The New York Post and sources have confirmed Lin‘s involvement to Variety.

Lin debuted his musical Hamilton on Broadway in 2015 and it has gone on to become one of the biggest musical phenomenons of all time. He later returned to Broadway by creating the show Freestyle Love Supreme and by providing additional lyrics to New York, New York, but this will mark his first proper return to the artform.

The official description of the book says the story “chronicles one New York City gang’s nocturnal journey through the seedy, dangerous subways and city streets of the 1960s. Every gang in the city meets on a sweltering July 4 night in a Bronx park for a peace rally. The crowd of miscreants turns violent after a prominent gang leader is killed and chaos prevails over the attempt at order.”

