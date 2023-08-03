Sources Talk Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship, Adjusting to Life In the US & Business Deals in New Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s life in the United States was the focus of a new report.

It’s been three years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to step back from their duties in the royal family and start over in a new country. Since then, they’ve landed a variety of entertainment deals with the likes of Spotify and Netflix, some of which have been more successful than others.

In a new report for People, several sources spoke out about the different aspects of their lives since making the big move. They addressed how the Prince is handling his new life and what has been going on behind the scenes with their businesses.

How is Prince Harry adjusting to life in the States? The source said that he “seems to be embracing” the life, which is admittedly “very different” from what he was used to.

While it’s been an adjustment, the insider alleged that leaving was the best choice as the alternative “wasn’t a world they wanted for their family.” Instead, they hope to give their children “a normal life as much as possible.”

In regards to Meghan and Prince Harry‘s relationship, a source made it clear that the love is still there: “They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out,” they explained.

The report also touched on their experience in Hollywood after ending a partnership with Spotify and following rumors their Netflix deal was going the same way.

“The attention, commotion, and hubbub was wrapped up in the fact that Harry is a royal, and people threw money at them with hopes and dreams that it would translate into success,” a source claimed. “But I think it’s been a rude awakening for everyone — it’s like they built a house with no foundation.”

While they’ve had success with their Netflix series and Prince Harry‘s memoir, one source claimed that Meghan‘s podcast deal was a challenge.

“What works in podcasting is authenticity and intimacy and revealing things either about yourself or about a topic that says something that [listeners] haven’t really thought about,” they opined. “None of that happened. And Meghan wasn’t prepared to do that, because she lives an incredibly guarded life.”

Furthermore, sources claimed that the deal with Spotify was on “unsteady footing” from the beginning. Both parties were at fault by the sounds of it.

“Things moved very slowly on both ends,” one insider alleged. “It was rare to have a direct conversation with them, so everything had to flow through a million middle persons.”

