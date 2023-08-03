Taylor Swift Debuts New Light-Up Bracelets at 'Eras Tour' & New Distribution Method Sparks Speculation

Taylor Swift fans think that something special might be happening at the opening night of the Eras Tour‘s six-show run in Los Angeles.

As fans began entering SoFi Stadium on Thursday afternoon (August 3), they realized that something was different than all the other shows so far on the tour.

Keep reading to find out more…

Usually there are staff members standing at the entrance gates handing out the light-up bracelets that fans wear throughout the night, but fans at the first Los Angeles show noticed the bracelets have been placed on every seat in the stadium. (Photo here!)

Not only is there a new distribution method for the bracelets, fans have noticed the bracelets themselves are different! The new bracelets appear to be a different shape and look like they are taller and narrower than the original ones. (Photo here!)

So, what’s going on?

There are rumors spreading that the Los Angeles shows might be filmed for a possible Eras Tour movie, though that is not confirmed and is just pure speculation. Fans at the August 3 show have already spotted camerapeople in the stadium filming the audience. (Photo here!)

Fans think that the new bracelets might appear brighter than the old ones and the theory is that they’ll look better on camera if the show is actually being filmed. The new distribution method will also ensure that every attendee has one.

There have already been so many fan rumors about 8/3 and we’ll have to wait and see what actually happens.