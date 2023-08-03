The Richest 'Devil Wears Prada' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (No. 1 is Worth $1.5 Billion!)

The Devil Wears Prada remains a fan-favorite movie more than 17 years after it first premiered, and so many of its stars have amassed impressive fortunes in the time since they landed jobs at Runway.

While Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are arguably the most recognizable actors from the film, are they also the wealthiest?

We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie. You might be surprised to learn that none of the above-mentioned stars land at the top spot.

The top earner is worth approximately $1.5 billion. Any guesses on who it is?

Scroll through a ranking of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada based on their net worth…