Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza 2023 Set

Billie Eilish is honoring the late Angus Cloud.

Following the 25-year-old Euphoria actor’s sudden passing earlier this week, the 21-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer dedicated a song to him while headlining the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday night (August 3) in Chicago.

During her set, Billie performed her song “Never Felt So Alone” – her song with Labrinth – which was featured in the second season of Euphoria.

After performing the song, Billie said, “RIP Angus Cloud everybody,” and the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

Angus passed away on Monday (July 31) and while a cause of death is not known at this time, a “possible overdose” was reported to the police in the 911 call.

Several of Angus‘ Euphoria co-stars have since spoken out on social media regarding his sad passing.