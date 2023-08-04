Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (&amp; Where They Were Sitting)

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 11:18 am

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza 2023 Set

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza 2023 Set

Billie Eilish is honoring the late Angus Cloud.

Following the 25-year-old Euphoria actor’s sudden passing earlier this week, the 21-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer dedicated a song to him while headlining the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday night (August 3) in Chicago.

Keep reading to find out more…

During her set, Billie performed her song “Never Felt So Alone” – her song with Labrinth – which was featured in the second season of Euphoria.

After performing the song, Billie said, “RIP Angus Cloud everybody,” and the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

Angus passed away on Monday (July 31) and while a cause of death is not known at this time, a “possible overdose” was reported to the police in the 911 call.

Several of AngusEuphoria co-stars have since spoken out on social media regarding his sad passing.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Angus Cloud, Billie Eilish

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr