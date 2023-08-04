Top Stories
Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Have 'Private' Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors, Eyewitness Reveals

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 7:04 pm

Bowen Yang Recalls Almost Dying After A Drone Flew Too Close To A Horse While Filming 'Nora From Queens'

Bowen Yang is opening up about the time he was almost killed after a drone got too close to a horse he was riding while filming Nora From Queens.

During the most recent episodes of his Las Culturistas podcast, the 32-year-old comedian recalled that he was almost bucked off after the drone spooked the horse.

Bowen admitted that while he’s ridden on a horse before, this instance was “not fun” at all.

“[I've] ridden a horse for camera. Guess what? This crew, and I love this crew, but this crew decided to have a drone, and of course the horse don’t know what the f*** that is, and then I almost died,” he shared on the episode, before declaring, “I almost died in Iceland!”

Bowen went on, explaining that horses have been known to be spooked by a drone, and this was no different.

“Even hundreds of yards away, these horses can clock,” he said. “They were spooked and then I almost [fell off]. I almost got bucked, and there was part of me, though, that was like, ‘This is a good way to go.’”

Bowen isn’t the only star to open up about their scary experiences with horses and drones. This real-life Hallmark Channel couple also had a scare on the set of their recent movie.

If you didn’t see, Bowen almost had a role in Barbie!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bowen Yang

