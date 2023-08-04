Top Stories
Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Have 'Private' Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors, Eyewitness Reveals

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 10:34 pm

Broadway Star Clifton Oliver, Best Known For 'The Lion King', Has Died at 47

Broadway Star Clifton Oliver, Best Known For 'The Lion King', Has Died at 47

Clifton Oliver has sadly died at the young age of 47.

The actor is best known for his roles on Broadway in The Lion King, In The Heights and Wicked.

His sister, Roxy Hall, revealed the sad news about Clifton earlier this week.

“My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call,” she wrote on Facebook. “It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.”

Roxy added, “He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace.”

“He lives within all of us,” she continued. “… I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!”

Clifton had been battling a long, undisclosed illness.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Clifton Oliver, RIP

