'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Has Two New Food Shows Coming To A&E!

Buddy Valastro is opening up about his upcoming shows with A&E!

The 46-year-old baker caught up with the Las Vegas Review Journal while celebrating 10 years of his Venetian based eatery, Buddy V’s, and revealed some new details about the two shows.

Buddy has not just one, but two, new shows coming to A&E within the next year.

First up is Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty, which will be “10 episodes. The best way to explain it is, it’s my life. I had one bakery and a dream. Now, I have concepts all over the country, a 100,000-square-foot facility, we’re selling to supermarkets.”

“It’s watching me make a crazy cake that jumps and spins and moves, but there’s also a part about assembling 15,000 cakes a day,” he added.

Another part of the concept of the show is to see whether any of Buddy‘s kids want to take over the business.

“I want to make sure they want to do this,” he says. “I feel like Cake Boss only showed one side of me. Cake Dynasty is showing me as a dad, as a brother, as a businessman, as a baker, as an entrepreneur, as a crazy man. I think it’s the best stuff I’ve ever done.”

Buddy also teased the second show that’s part of his deal.

“There are also 20 episodes of Legends of the Fork,” he shared with the outlet. “I leave the bakery and taste food and look at iconic places like Katz’s Deli (in Manhattan) or Al’s Italian Beef (in Chicago) or Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit or Pancake Pantry in Nashville.”

Buddy says that he explores “why they are iconic.”

Both shows are slated for a November debut.

