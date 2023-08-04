Doja Cat Drops 'Paint the Town Red' Song - Lyrics Revealed, Plus Watch the Music Video!

Doja Cat is back with new music and her single “Paint the Town Red” is out now.

This is the first official single for the 27-year-old entertainer since she announced her first North American headline tour, which will begin in the fall.

The video was co-directed by Doja Cat and “is based around three paintings that Doja Cat designed, each one of the scenes in the video is a recreation of the paintings. Last month, Doja Cat painted the single artwork on her Instagram Live as she chatted with fans and previewed her new song,” according to her label.

Doja has been in hot water with her fans amid recent comments that she made.

