F1 Racer Max Verstappen Enjoys A Pool Day With Girlfriend Kelly Piquet in Sardinia

Max Verstappen is cooling down!

The 25-year-old Formula One racer was spotted enjoying a day at the pool in Sardinia, Italy this week, alongside longtime girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

Max went shirtless as he was seen practicing his cannonball dives into the pool, as Kelly filmed and took pictures of him doing it.

The couple were also spotted hanging with their friends and their friends’ children (not pictured) for the mini-vacation.

Max has a little break from now until the next F1 Grand Prix, which will be held in The Netherlands at the end of the month.

As of right now, Max is at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 314 points. Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso are following behind in the second and third places.

Max isn’t the only racer who has been spotted on vacation – Pierre Gasly was also seen with Kika Cerqueira Gomes were also seen in Sardinia just a few months ago.

Check out 40+ pictures of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet enjoying some time at the pool while on vacation in Italy…