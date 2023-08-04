Gal Gadot Reveals the 'A-Ha Moment' She Had After 'Wonder Woman' Success

Gal Gadot has a new thriller movie heading to Netflix next week and she’s opening up about making action flicks.

The 38-year-old actress spoke with Extra prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike to promote her new film Heart of Stone.

Gal, who also produced the movie, talked about the importance of having her character written as a woman instead of rewriting a previously existing script to turn a male lead into a female character.

“That was something that was really important for me, that we tell this story from a female perspective, because I’m playing her. And it needs to be organic and authentic to who the character really is,” she said.

“I think after the success of Wonder Woman, I had an a-ha moment realizing there’s more space in this genre for female-led action films and that was the thing that really gave me the confidence to go for it,” she continued. “And from the get-go, I just felt like as long as we’re going to be authentic to the characters, to the story, we’re going to make sure that the chemistry is there, the connections, the relationships, the plot makes sense. The action we knew was going to be huge from the get-go. So, it was super important for me to have both of the elements: to have the action and to have the drama.”

Gal recently talked about potentially playing Wonder Woman again.