Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 11:50 am

Hailey & Justin Bieber Coordinate Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood

The Biebers are stepping out for the night!

Hailey Bieber led the way as she and husband Justin Bieber arrived at The Nice Guy for dinner on Thursday night (August 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, the 26-year-old model wore a plunging red dress while the 29-year-old “Love Yourself” singer wore a white collared shirt with red pants and backwards baseball hat.

Earlier in the week, Hailey looked chic in a strapless black dress as she met up with friends for dinner.

In a recent interview, Hailey addressed the “completely made-up and twisted” feud between she and Selena Gomez.

Have you seen the wild interview that Hailey gave with Kim Kardashian? In it, they discussed the Mile High Club and more.

