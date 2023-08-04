Hallmark Channel's Erin Krakow Revealed She & Luke Macfarlane Actually Went To College Together

Erin Krakow just casually dropped a tidbit that not a lot of fans knew – she and Luke Macfarlane went to school together!

The two Hallmark Channel actors, who starred in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen together, were actually at the same college at the same time.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a retrospective on the movies she’s made with Hallmark Channel, Erin opened up about her and Luke‘s prior connection.

“This was really fun because Luke Macfarlane and I went to college together in New York,” she shared with TV Insider.

Erin added that Luke “was an upperclassman, so I looked up to him, but we didn’t really get to work together in school.”

“It was a lot of fun to get to work together on this movie and reminisce about our time at school and just become closer pals. He’s a really great guy,” she said.

Erin was one of Luke‘s co-stars from the network who sent her congrats after he welcomed his first baby.

If you didn’t see, Luke will reportedly be back on Hallmark Channel this Christmas!