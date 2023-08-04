Here's The Reason Why 'Oppenheimer' Has No Deleted Scenes, According to Cillian Murphy

When Oppenheimer ends its theater run, it’s going to be released on streaming and probably also On Demand and Blu-ray.

When it does, many fans will head straight to the bonus content to seek out any deleted scenes or bloopers from filming. But it turns out that there are no deleted scenes at all, according to star Cillian Murphy.

In a new interview with Collider, Cillian opened up about just why that is – and not just for Oppenheimer.

“There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,” he said. “That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie.”

Cillian added, “He knows exactly what’s going to end up – he’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

This isn’t a new thing either, Christopher Nolan has spoken in the past about not having that kind of bonus content for viewers.

“I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film,” he told MTV.com in a previous interview. “It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.”

Oppenheimer is currently holding steady at the no. 2 spot at the box office, just a bit behind Barbie.

