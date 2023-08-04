Lili Reinhart Celebrates Boyfriend Jack Martin's Birthday with Some Super Cute Photos

Lili Reinhart is celebrating her “cowboy” boyfriend’s birthday!

On Thursday (August 3), the 26-year-old Riverdale actress took to social media to share a few rare photos of boyfriend Jack Martin in honor of his 25th birthday.

“It’s my cowboy’s birthday,” Lili started on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the La Brea actor wearing a black cowboy hat and matching black tank shirt.

She also shared a photo of Jack snacking on a chocolate croissant, writing, “I’ll split my pain au chocolat with you any day.”

Lili ended her birthday tribute to Jack with a photo of the two of them hugging on a dock with the caption, “I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life.”

“Happy birthday, Mon petite,” Lili added.

Lili and Jack first sparked dating rumors in April when they were seen kissing.

Lili and Jack‘s PDA session came just weeks after her ex, Cole Sprouse, opened up about the why their relationship ended, and him claiming that Lili had cheated on him. Read more here.

