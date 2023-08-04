Mark Margolis Dead - 'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' Actor Passes Away at Age 83

Mark Margolis has sadly passed away.

On Friday (August 4), it was announced that the actor, best know for his roles on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, died on Thursday, August 3, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He was 83-years-old.

Mark‘s son Morgan Margolis, who is an actor and CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his dad died after a short illness.

For his role as drug runner Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad, Mark was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series. He reprised the role in the Better Call Saul spinoff.

Mark also appeared in several Darren Aronofsky movies and also appeared in Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and HBO’s Oz.

Our thoughts are with Mark Margolis‘ loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.