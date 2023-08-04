Rebel Wilson Gets Stiches On Face After Sustaining Injury While Wrapping Movie 'Bride Hard' Amid Strike

Rebel Wilson had to get stitches on her face after sustaining an injury while filming her new movie Bride Hard in Savannah, Georgia.

On Friday (August 4), the 43-year-old Senior Year actress took to social media to share a photo of herself that was seemingly taken in the emergency room. She explained what happened and provided an update on the movie.

In the photo, which was posted on Rebel‘s Instagram story, she has an injury on her nose. “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am,” she explained.

You might be wondering how Bride Hard was able to continue production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which shut down most of Hollywood. However, the union listed the movie as one of a few that was allowed to continue filming.

The movie is said to have had an agreement “within the scope of the strike order.” This likely stems from the fact that it is an independent production, according to Savannah publication WJCL22. Rebel joined the cast earlier this year.

