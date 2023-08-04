Ricky Martin Talks Divorce from Jwan Yosef, Reveals They've Been Planning Split for Years

Ricky Martin is opening up about his split from husband Jwan Yosef.

Last month, the 51-year-old Puerto Rican superstar and the 38-year-old artist announced that they were divorcing after six years of marriage.

In a new interview, Ricky opened up about their split, revealing that they’ve been planning this for years.

“When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process,” Ricky shared with Telemundo, as translated by Hola!. “Jwan and I will always be family.”

He continued, “We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

“We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together,” Ricky said, adding that he and Jwan are on good terms.

Ricky and Jwan met in 2015, got engaged in 2016, and married in 2018. They share daughter Lucia, who was born in 2018, and son Renn, who was born in 2019. Ricky is also dad to twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, 14.

“My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me,” Ricky shared. “That’s why it’s like, ‘Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?’ because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room.”

Ricky also said that his and Jwan‘s divorce process has been “much easier” than they expected.

“It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly,” Ricky joked. “It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmness.”

While Ricky is taking things one day at a time right now, he does see himself finding love again.

“It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship,” Ricky shared.

“I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship,” Ricky continued, “I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”