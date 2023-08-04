Rudy Giuliani Caught Calling Matt Damon a Slur & Short in Leaked Conversation

Rudy Giuliani seems to have an issue with Matt Damon.

The former mayor of New York City who then tied himself to Donald Trump‘s campaign and perpetuated lies about the 2020 election is currently involved in a lawsuit with his former assistant Noelle Dunphy.

Earlier this week, Noelle submitted transcripts of alleged conversations that were recorded with Rudy. In one of them, he takes aim at the Oppenheimer actor and uses a slur to describe him.

According to EW, Matt came up when Rudy was discussing conservatives in Hollywood. The actor was deemed “very liberal,” which seemingly opened him up to critique by the politician.

“No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f–,” he said, using the F-slur used to describe gay men. “Matt Damon is also 5’2″, eyes are blue. Coochi-coochie-coochie-coo.”

It’s worth noting that the second statement is also incorrect: Matt is listed as standing at a height of 5’10″ on his IMDb profile.

Matt does not appear to have addressed the insults at the time of publishing.

Last year, Rudy was unmasked as a contestant on The Masked Singer, prompting walk-offs on set.