Ryan Gosling Sends Flash Mob Full Of Kens To Greta Gerwig For Her Birthday (Video)

Greta Gerwig got the ultimate birthday gift from Ryan Gosling.

To celebrate her 40th birthday today (August 4), Barbie star Ryan sent the director a Ken (and Barbie) flash mob!

The flash mob was captured on video and the official Barbie movie TikTok shared it with meg a fans.

The video starts off with just a few “Kens” coming into the loft space that Greta is in, and she was not only shocked, but clearly entertained by what she saw.

“As Kens know… Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” the account captioned the video. “Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings.”

@barbiethemovie As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!

