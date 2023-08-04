Selena Gomez Wasn't In Her Rare Beauty Suite at Taylor Swift Show Last Night - She Took a Trip Down Memory Lane Instead!

Taylor Swift kicked off her six-show run of Eras Tour performances in Los Angeles and played for a star-studded audience. However, one of her closest friends was notably absent.

So many celebrities made it out to catch Taylor onstage on Thursday night (August 3). Selena Gomez was not one of them, despite the fact that her makeup brand Rare Beauty had a suite that another star was sitting in.

As one of her best friends, it goes without saying that Selena has already attended one of Taylor‘s shows earlier this year. She also has five more performances in Los Angeles to attend.

However, you might be interested in learning what she was up to as her bestie was belting out all of her hits onstage. In short, she was taking a trip down memory lane!

Head inside to find out what Selena Gomez was up to during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performance…

Selena hopped on her Instagram story Thursday night to share a bunch of photos of her sister Gracie.

The pics appear to have been taken over a span of time, and they document how close the sisters are. In one, Selena is seemingly teaching Gracie how to play the piano. There’s a couple of mirror selfies, one taken in an elevator and another in the bathroom.

It looks like the sisters even recently enjoyed a hangout with Selena‘s friend Brooklyn Beckham! She included a photo of him with Gracie in the kitchen. There was another of her and Gracie cuddling up in bed.

You likely won’t be surprised to learn that Gracie is also a huge Taylor Swift fan. In fact, she accompanied Selena to the show she attended and had a special moment with the “Shake It Off” hitmaker during it.

This isn’t the first big event that Selena and Taylor have had to be apart for recently. Taylor was unable to attend her friend’s star-studded birthday party last month, but there was a good reason for that!

Get a good look at some of Selena Gomez’s pics with Gracie below…