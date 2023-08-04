'Sound of Freedom' Crowdfunder Arrested for Child Kidnapping, Studio Responds to Reports

Sound of Freedom is one of the biggest hits at the summer box office and it hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy.

The movie, based on Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, tells the “story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.”

Angel Studios did something interesting to raise money for the film’s marketing budget. The studio used crowdfunding to raise $5 million from a group of 6,678 crowdfunders.

A new report revealed that one of those crowdfunders was just arrested for child kidnapping.

51-year-old Fabian Marta was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police on July 23, though his attorney told Deadline that the charges are “unfounded” and that “he has nothing to do with kidnapping anyone.”

Child kidnapping and child sex trafficking are two different things, but both very serious offenses.

Angel Studios has responded to the reports.

“Angel Studios adhered to the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations in allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of $501 each into the launch of Sound of Freedom. Just as anyone can invest in the stock market, everyone who meets the legal criteria can invest in Angel Studios projects. One of the perks of investing was the ability to be listed in the credits,” CEO Neal Harmon said. “We’re grateful to brave law enforcement officials who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks following Sound of Freedom’s release. Our film speaks to this globally-pervasive problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are, and that even more people will see the film to raise awareness.”

