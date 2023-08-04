Zendaya Talks Steamy Scenes in Her New Movie 'Challengers,' Reveals How Sexy Things Get

Zendaya is opening up about her steamy new movie Challengers.

If you were unaware, the 26-year-old Euphoria actress finds herself in a love triangle with Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor in the tennis movie from director Luca Guadagnino.

The trailer hints at some sexy scenes, but fans weren’t exactly sure how much to expect to see play out on the big screen. Zendaya answered that question in a recent interview.

Read more about Zendaya’s love scenes in Challengers…

Speaking to Empire, Zendaya opened up about what fans should expect to see. Basically, it sounds like there’s a whole lot of passion, but it plays out in different ways.

“What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” she explained. “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.”

Josh chimed in, saying, “The tennis is the sex.”

“Those moments are so sexy. The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court,” he continued.

Unfortunately, the movie’s release date was pushed back by several months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

You might be curious what Zendaya‘s rumored salary is for the movie. That was announced when she first signed on in early 2022.