Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music &amp; More!

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 11:04 am

'American Idol' Winners Ranked by Popularity, From Lowest to Highest

Continue Here »

'American Idol' Winners Ranked by Popularity, From Lowest to Highest

With the American Idol finale airing live on Sunday night (May 21) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, we’re taking a look back at all of the winners of the show.

The long-running singing reality TV competition series, which first launched in 2002, has provided a huge platform to dozens of sensational talents over the years, and we’ve already seen 19 people crowned as the winners of the show.

We’re taking a look back at the all of the winners, and ranking them in order of their popularity on social media (Instagram) to determine who is most followed among fans.

Click through to see all of the American Idol winners, ranked from lowest to highest in social media popularity…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: American Idol, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr