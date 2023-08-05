Angus Cloud's Mom Denies His Death Was a Suicide, Reflects on Her Final Day with 'Euphoria' Star

Angus Cloud‘s mom is speaking out.

On Saturday (August 5), the Euphoria star’s mother, Lisa Cloud, shared an emotional post about her son’s life to her personal Facebook page.

She also refuted claims that Angus‘ death was a suicide. The actor passed away on July 31 at the age of 25.

Keep reading to find out what she wrote…

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa wrote.

She then detailed how Angus spent his last day reorganizing his room and cleaning, adding that he talked about helping some of his family members with college.

“He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that,” she continued. “I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

She added, “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in [Euphoria] became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love… Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

You can read her full post here.

Several Euphoria stars have shared tributes to the late actor, including Zendaya and Maude Apatow. See their posts here.