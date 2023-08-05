Austin Butler Competed Against 4 Stars for His 'Elvis' Role (& We Know For Sure Why 1 Actor Wasn't Cast)

Austin Butler landed a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Oscars for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis. However, he wasn’t guaranteed the role.

In fact, the 31-year-old star is said to have faced off against four very talented actors for a chance to play the music legend. He even revealed a moment during the audition process when he was concerned that he lost the part.

If things had gone differently, maybe one of his four competitors would have been nominated for the Oscar? We looked back on the four stars who were rumored to be frontrunners for the role alongside Austin.

