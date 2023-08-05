Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit from Singer Morganne Picard Alleging Actor Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Her

Bill Cosby has been hit with a new lawsuit.

People writes that the 86-year-old has been accused of sexual assault by Morganne Picard, who claims that he invited her to the set of The Cosby Show in 1987 and allegedly “insisted and encouraged” her to drink beverages that made her feel “extremely intoxicated.”

Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios LP II, the Carsey-Warner Company and NBCUniversal were also named as defendants in the lawsuit, as they did “not investigate, reprimand, supervise nor in any way try to stop Cosby from sexually abusing, assaulting and/or battering women.”

Morganne alleged that she was raped after drinking a beverage from Bill Cosby while visiting his home and woke up “naked with a soreness in her vagina.”

“Upon information and belief, when Ms. Picard was physically incapacitated by the unknown intoxicant, Cosby undressed and raped her, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent,” the lawsuit claims.

Morganne is suing Bill for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, while the other defendants are being sued for negligent hiring and negligence.

A rep for the comedian told People, “It is disappointing to see that these alleged distractors are able to monetize false allegations against Mr. Cosby. Mr. Cosby continues to invoke his Constitutional Rights by saying, ‘Not Guilty’ and vehemently denying all of these alleged allegations waged against him.”

Morganne filed the paperwork under the Adult Survivors Act, which gives adult victims a year to sue their alleged abusers over a sexual crime, regardless of the Statute of Limitations.

