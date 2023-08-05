Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music &amp; More!

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 4:30 pm

Bravo Cheating Scandals: 8 Most Shocking of All Time From Earliest to Most Recent!

Continue Here »

Bravo Cheating Scandals: 8 Most Shocking of All Time From Earliest to Most Recent!

Fans of Vanderpump Rules were shocked earlier this month when it was revealed that Tom Sandoval had allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

But as longtime Bravo viewers know, #Scandoval is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Bravo cheating allegations.

We’ve rounded up some of the most dramatic, shocking scandals from our favorite Bravo franchises, including even more from the VPR universe.

Click through the slideshow to see more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bravo, EG, Extended, Real Housewives, real housewives of Beverly hills, Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives of Potomac, vanderpump rules

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr