Hoda Kotb Shares Update Daughter Hope's Health 5 Months After ICU Scare

Hoda Kotb is sharing an update on her daughter’s health.

In March, the 58-year-old journalist took a break from the Today show and later explained that her daughter Hope Catherine had been hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Hoda announced that her new book, Hope is a Rainbow, is inspired by her daughter’s time in the ICU.

“I wrote this a while ago, before Hope was, you know, got sick and is on the mend and all that stuff,” she during Wednesday’s episode of the show (August 2). “It was based on my daughter, who of course I had dreamt of her and hoped for her and her name just fell in.”

She continued, “It just reminds me — and she just reminds me — that hope is all around every corner. No matter what you go through, no matter what hardship you endure, there she is.”

Hoda went on to say that her daughter “is a rainbow, and so is hope,” adding that Hope is someone who “will always give away her last blueberry” and “sees magic in everything.”

She said of the book’s inspiration: “A rainbow to me represents something that you can’t quite touch, but it’s magical and amazing. So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized, ‘She IS a rainbow.’ She’s this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that.”

Hope is a Rainbow is set to be released on March 5, 2024.

