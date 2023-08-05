Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce Plans to Open a Sports Bar in L.A.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are making an exciting announcement.

On an episode of their When Reality Hits podcast published Thursday (August 3), the couple shared that they were about to start construction on a new sports bar in Los Angeles.

“I am opening a sports bar. It is going to be called Jax’s Studio City. We started construction on Monday and I am really excited. We are finally going to have a neighborhood sports bar,” Jax, 44, said.

“I know in the past I said that owning a bar is basically a marriage killer, but the difference is [Brittany is] involved just as much as I am. My wife is involved just as much as I am. We have 100 percent say in what is going on and she is doing the decorating,” he added. “The difference between some other people that we know that did a bar without their significant others is that I am involving mine.”

Brittany, 34, went on to say that she was excited to start working on the project with her husband.

“He said [owning a bar ruins relationships] many times and it has freaked me out ever since this project came to be a possibility for us. It is called Jax’s, but it is mine too,” she explained. “And you are not going to be there 24/7. It is going to be kid-friendly during the day.”

She also shared a detail about the bar’s menu that’s sure to excite VPR fans.

“What we are planning on doing is finally having Mamaw’s Beer Cheese on the menu so people can come and pick up their own little tub there,” she confirmed. “We couldn’t sell it here in California, but now that we have a kitchen, I am going to fly my [grandmother] out and have her help with the menu so that it has a lot of southern charm.”

