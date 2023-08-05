Top Stories
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 4:09 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Heads to Morning Pilates Class in L.A.

Jennifer Lawrence Heads to Morning Pilates Class in L.A.

Jennifer Lawrence is kicking off her day with a workout.

The 32-year-old No Hard Feelings actress made her way to a studio for a Pilates class with one of her friends on Friday morning (August 4) in Los Angeles.

For her workout, Jennifer sported a dark-gray T-shirt, black leggings, a blue baseball hat, tie-dyed socks, and black sandals while carrying an olive-green tote bag.

If you missed it, Jennifer recently revealed the important question she waited to ask husband Cooke Maroney until late in their relationship.

Did you know that Jennifer is one of the youngest Oscars winners in history? Find out who won an Oscar at just 10-years-old!

FYI: Jennifer Lawrence is carrying a Loewe tote bag.
