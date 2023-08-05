Jeremy Allen White Seen Kissing Actress Ashley Moore Amid Divorce From Wife Addison

Jeremy Allen White appears to be moving on with Ashley Moore after ending his marriage with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

The couple announced that they were divorcing back in May, with reports about the cause of their split circulating last month.

On Saturday (August 5), the 32-year-old star of The Bear was spotted out with 30-year-old model and actress, who you might recognize from I Know What You Did Last Summer.

TMZ obtained photos of Jeremy and Ashley sharing a passionate kiss on Saturday (August 5) while out in Los Angeles.

In the photos, Jeremy, who is wearing a hat and a patterned shirt, caresses Ashley‘s face as they smile at each other. The pair appeared to stop for coffee and were also seen sharing a conversation.

While Jeremy and Addison are moving on, they appear to be on good terms. Last week, the exes were spotted out together, and Jeremy kissed her on the cheek.

The star has been keeping busy of late and was also spotted out for a shirtless run last month.