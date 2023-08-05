Jodie Sweetin Debunked This 'Full House' Misconception That Involves Dave Coulier's Joey Gladstone

We all know that Full House‘s Joey Gladstone wasn’t actually a blood uncle to the Tanner girls. But did you think that they called him uncle?

Apparently, they didn’t – not according to star Jodie Sweetin, who revealed the misconception on her new rewatch podcast with Andrea Barber, How Rude, Tanneritos!

While chatting with Andrea, Jodie set the record straight about Joey, who lived with the Tanners in their home, to help Danny raise the girls following the untimely passing of their mother when they were young.

“He’s not an uncle. I’m gonna debate this fact, because people always say, ‘Oh, what about Uncle Joey?’ And I’m the first to [say], ‘Like, actually, he’s not an uncle.’ And we never called him ‘Uncle Joey,’” she shared.

While yes, Joey does hold that honorary uncle status to them, they never actually called him uncle…not until their children in the spinoff Fuller House did.

“The younger kids, I think, started calling him ‘Uncle Joey’ [on Fuller House]. Because I remember having this discussion and being like, ‘But he’s not an uncle,’” Jodie stated. “Maybe it’s one of those, you know, by association he’s become an uncle over time. I’m not saying he can’t be. I’m not saying I am opposed to his membership as an honorary uncle. I’m just saying I don’t think we ever called him ‘Uncle Joey.’”

The Uncle Joey phenom is just one of many Mandela Effects on television.

Other examples include the “Beam me up, Scotty” catchphrase, which never appeared on any Star Trek show ever; and The Matrix‘s “What if I told you…” line (The actual line is “Do you want to know what it is?”).

Recently, Dave Coulier paused his own re-watch podcast.