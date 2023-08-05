Justin Theroux Grabs Lunch His Mom Phyllis in NYC

Justin Theroux is spending some quality time with his mom!

The 51-year-old White House Plumbers actor chatted with mom Phyllis as they left a restaurant after lunch on Thursday afternoon (August 3) in New York City.

For their lunch outing, Justin showed off his muscles in a sleeveless gray shirt paired with black jeans and a trucker hat while Phyllis wore a black and white outfit.

Justin was recently spotted on a bike ride around NYC wearing a T-shirt with an image of one of his famous friend’s faces on it.

