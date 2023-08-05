Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North West's Basketball Team to Dinner in L.A.

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kids.

The 42-year-old reality star and SKIMS mogul was seen taking her 10-year-old daughter North West‘s basketball team out to dinner to celebrate their championship on Friday (August 4) in Los Angeles.

Kim stepped out in a sleek monochrome look, pairing an olive green top with matching pants. She accessorized the look with a Hermes Birkin bag.

The Kardashians star was last spotted in July, when she was photographed leaving a late night dinner with friends in Miami. Check out all the photos here.

A month ago, the first teaser for Kim‘s role in American Horror Story: Delicate premiered and fans had a lot of reactions to it. Watch it here.

