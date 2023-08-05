Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North West's Basketball Team to Dinner in L.A.

Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North West's Basketball Team to Dinner in L.A.

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kids.

The 42-year-old reality star and SKIMS mogul was seen taking her 10-year-old daughter North West‘s basketball team out to dinner to celebrate their championship on Friday (August 4) in Los Angeles.

Kim stepped out in a sleek monochrome look, pairing an olive green top with matching pants. She accessorized the look with a Hermes Birkin bag.

The Kardashians star was last spotted in July, when she was photographed leaving a late night dinner with friends in Miami. Check out all the photos here.

A month ago, the first teaser for Kim‘s role in American Horror Story: Delicate premiered and fans had a lot of reactions to it. Watch it here.

Browse through the gallery for the latest photos of Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles…

