Matthew Broderick Reveals He Struggled Finding Work After Starring in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Matthew Broderick is looking back at his career.

The 61-year-old actor was launched into stardom after landing the lead role in 1986′s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

In a new interview, Matthew admitted he struggled finding work after starring in the hit movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I did have nice early success. But it’s not easy to maintain that first flush,” Matthew shared with The Guardian. “It’s always a hard adjustment for child actors, young actors. People see the kid out of Leave It to Beaver grown up and they don’t buy it — they want to see little Beaver.”

He continued, “People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come with me and get used to the fact that I’m wrinkly. And it was hard. The ’90s were hard. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to keep at it, keep my heart in it. Hopefully that keeps you in the game.”

Matthew was able to find work again and later starred in movies including Glory, Godzilla, Inspector Gadget, and The Lion King. He also found major success on Broadway, winning two Tony Awards.

When asked to define his legacy, Matthew said it all comes down to two words: Ferris Bueller.

“Well, I’m Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it,” Matthew shared. “And I like it. I’ve made my peace with it.”

Matthew recently made a rare red carpet appearance with 20-year-old son James!