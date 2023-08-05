Meghan Markle Celebrates 42nd Birthday by Seeing 'Barbie' with Famous Friend!

Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday with a girls night out!

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with a group of girl friends, including Portia De Rossi, to go see Barbie at a local movie theater in Santa Barbara, Calif., Page Six reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

Along with seeing the movie, Meghan and her friends grabbed dinner at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel on Monday night (July 31).

While they were at the hotel, Meghan posed for photos and made a few videos with a bachelorette group that was also there.

“Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck,” an eyewitness shared with Page Six.

Later in the week, Meghan and husband Prince Harry were spotted grabbing dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito with a few friends.

Meghan officially turned 42 on Friday, August 4.

If you missed it, fans think they found Meghan‘s secret Instagram!