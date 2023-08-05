Sat, 05 August 2023 at 4:00 pm
Only Four NFL Teams Have Never Played in a Super Bowl
There are 32 football teams in the NFL and only four of them have never played in the Super Bowl.
With the new NFL season coming up in a month, we decided to take a look back at football history to discover this interesting tidbit.
While 12 football teams have never won the Super Bowl, there are only four teams that have never had the chance to play in the game.
Browse through the slideshow to check out the info…
Just Jared on Facebook