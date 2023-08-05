Original 'Charlie's Angels' Stars Jaclyn Smith & Kate Jackson Reunite & It Was 'Like No Time Had Passed'

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson had a surprise reunion earlier this week and fans are still talking about it.

The two actresses, who starred in the 1970s TV series, Charlie’s Angels together alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, reunited at Jaclyn‘s son’s wedding over the past weekend.

Just after the wedding and news of Jaclyn and Kate‘s reunion, Jaclyn opened up in a new interview about getting back together with Kate.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jaclyn said it was like “no time had passed” between them.

“I came in, I saw her sitting there, and we just hugged,” she shaerd. “We couldn’t stop hugging each other because she’s gone her way and not been in the public eye, I’ve gone mine, and life happens and you don’t see each other as much — but it was like no time had passed.”

The last time Jaclyn and Kate were seen in public together was at Farrah‘s funeral that took place in 2009. Prior to that, the trio were together in 2006 at the Emmys.

Jaclyn was the only original star to pop up in the latest Charlie’s Angels movie.