Rebel Wilson Reveals If She Wants More Kids

Rebel Wilson is addressing the possibility of expanding her family.

The 43-year-old Pitch Perfect actress welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022.

In a new interview, Rebel revealed if she and fiancee Ramona Agruma want to have more children in the future.

“I would like to have another child,” Rebel shared with E! News, while also acknowledging that having another child would take some work and luck.

“It’s just like, well, is that possible?” Rebel continued. “I have to do IVF. We’ll see how it goes.”

For now, Rebel is very happy being a mom to Royce and watching her grow up.

“Roycie is such a miracle. And if she’s my only child, then amazing,” Rebel said.

