Scheana Shay Reveals the Reason She Started Getting Botox at 24

Scheana Shay is getting candid about Botox.

During a recent episode of her podcast Scheananigans, the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star told guest Shenae Grimes-Beech that a casting director’s comment about her appearance was one of the reasons she decided to get Botox at 24.

“They told me that for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows,” she said.

“They were like, ‘The role is yours. Here is your callback. We want you for this but we are bringing in a couple more girls as well because if you can’t control your facial features then we’re not going to give it to you.’ They were like, ‘Maybe try some Botox,’” she continued.

Scheana then started getting Botox around 24 or 25 because she thought it would provide her with a “resting bitch face.”

“In my interviews, I don’t want my face moving,” she explained. “But back then, they were like, ‘Bitch, control your eyebrow.’ Because it was just like a mind of its own.” Scheana played a character named Cassandra in one episode of a 90210 spinoff that aired on The CW, which also starred Shenae as Annie Wilson. The cast also included Rob Estes, Tristan Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord and Lori Loughlin.

